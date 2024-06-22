Ingrid Hoffman & Ella Richer Attend Genius Olympiad

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

SCIENCE PROJECTS … Ingrid Hoffman (Hilltop, pictured on the right) and Ella Richer (Pettisville) attended the Genius Olympiad June 10-15 held at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester New York with their science fair projects. All 50 states were represented along with 58 countries from all over the world. Approximately 821 projects were judged including over 960 students attending. To receive any award at this level is quite an honor. Ingrid and Ella both received Honorable Mention for their projects. Their names along with their country were displayed on the big screen during the awards ceremony and they were on stage to receive their award. They were selected to attend this prestigious event after judging at the Regional Science Fair held at Northwest State Community College. Congratulations to these two girls.