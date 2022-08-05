Investigators Offering $5,000 Award For Information In Sylvania Arson

Facebook

SYLVANIA, Ohio. —The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding a residential fire in Sylvania, Ohio (Lucas County).

On Saturday, July 30, at about 12:26 p.m., the Sylvania Township Fire Department responded to 2695 N. Crissey Road in Sylvania for a residential structure fire.

The single-family residence was engulfed when crews arrived. It was determined that the residence had not been occupied for an extended period of time.

The investigation is being conducted by the State Fire Marshal. Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

A witness reports seeing an older model blue SUV speeding from the scene at the time of the fire.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this fire.

Anyone who has information, photos, or videos around the time of fire should contact the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.