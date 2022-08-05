State Patrol Investigating Single Commercial Vehicle Fatal Crash On Ohio Turnpike Near Delta

Posted By: Newspaper Staff August 5, 2022

Pike Twp. – The Swanton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single commercial vehicle crash which occurred on the Ohio Turnpike near milepost 41 in Pike Township, Fulton County on August 5, 2022 at approximately 1:30 AM.

A 2019 Freightliner utility truck driven by 30-year-old Nicholas A. George of St. Lawrence, Ohio was eastbound on IR 80, when the vehicle exited the left side of the roadway and entered the median.

The vehicle re-entered the westbound lanes and overturned, ejecting the passenger, 30-year-old Javier A. Rodriguez of Cleveland, Ohio.

Mr. Rodriguez was pronounced deceased at the scene.  Mr. George sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to University of Toledo Medical Center by ground ambulance.

It is unknown if alcohol or drug use were a factor in the crash, and safety belts were not in use.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by Delta Fire and EMS, Fulton County ALS-2, Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, and Ohio Turnpike Maintenance.

 

