Jacob Hanna (1981 – 2023)

(Bryan Resident; Graduate Of Wauseon)

Jacob E. Hanna, age 41, of Bryan, Ohio passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at his home. Jacob was a private person and enjoyed doing anything outdoors.

Whether cutting wood, planting trees, or just enjoying nature out on his trails, Jacob enjoyed being outside.

Jacob E. Hanna was born on October 11, 1981 in Paulding, Ohio, the son of Aaron L. and Betsy L. (Cooper) Hanna.

He was a graduate of Wauseon High School and earned an Associate Degree in Geo-Thermal Engineering from Northwest State Community College.

Jacob is survived by his mother, Betsy Hanna, of Sherwood; long time significant other, Mandi Mullins, of Bryan; special daughter, Marcia Estrada, of Ann Arbor, Michigan; cat daughter, Zeta Rae; sisters, Amanda (Sone) Contalee, of Marysville, Ohio and Sarah (Alex) Buchhop, of Sherwood and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Theodore Hanna and dog son Diego Rose.

Honoring Jacob’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted to handle his arrangements.

The family requests instead of making a memorial donation, to plant a tree in Jacob’s memory.

To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.