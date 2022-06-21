Jaimee Arps (1979-2022)

Facebook

Jaimee Beth Arps, 43, of Dublin, Ohio, found her peace on June 18, 2022, after succumbing to physical complications resulting from her long struggle with anorexia. In her final moments she was with her family, who she was devoted to in life.

Jaimee was born in Bowling Green, Ohio, on March 8, 1979, and spent her childhood in Bryan, Ohio.

She graduated from Bryan High School in 1997, received her undergraduate degree from Ohio University in communication studies, and Master of Education from Defiance College.

Her career in adult education, training and consulting included work for Four County Career Center and the State of Ohio.

She loved her work, crafting, playing card games, decorating for and celebrating holidays.

Above all, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends and never missed an opportunity to shower others with kindness and love.

She especially delighted in her role as the favorite aunt. Jaimee was endlessly curious, which meant she constantly engaged in long, genuine conversations with anyone she encountered about their experiences and life’s big questions. She believed strongly in fairness, equality and social justice.

Jaimee is survived by her parents, Bruce Arps and Vickie Snow-Arps of Defiance; her sisters, Shahna Arps (Brian Paris) of Findlay and Keira/Kiki (Mike) Masters of Butte, Montana; her nieces, Adelynne, Exie and Ella; and nephew, Avi; and her fiancé, Paul Webb of Dublin.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Herb and Carolyn Arps and Del and Jo Kessler, and her beloved dog, Rhiggley.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, with an 11 a.m. Friday memorial service at Schaffer Funeral Home, 529 Jefferson Ave. in Defiance, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Jaimee Beth Arps Memorial Fund to help support research, education and treatment for anorexia.

Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.