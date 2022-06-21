Wayne Seely (1949-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Wayne E. Seely, 72, of Toledo, OH, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was born in Columbus, OH, August 21, 1949.

Wayne served as a police officer in Ohio for more than 30 years, he retired as Chief of the Sylvania Township Police Department.

After retirement Wayne taught Criminal Justice courses at the Owens Community College for 20 years, retiring this year, 2022.

He served on the Board of Directors of the Zephf Community Health Center from 1999-2001, Wayne was a member of International Association of Chiefs of Police, a member of the Ohio Chiefs of Police Association, and the Ohio Association of Criminal Justice Educators.

Wayne was proud to have served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his loving wife Margaret (Mattimoe) Seely; daughters Julia Evans and Amanda Evans; son Scott (Colleen) Seely; and 4 grandchildren. Wayne was preceded in death by his son Stephen Seely.

Wayne was a devoted grandfather, an aspiring professor, and a compelling leader in his community.

He was always willing to lend a helping hand and impacted individuals with his pronounced knowledge and remarkable life experiences. He will be greatly missed by all.

Memorial Services will begin at 1:00 PM, Friday, June 24th, at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, where family and friends are invited to gather two hours prior.

Those wishing to offer memorials, in lieu of flowers ,are asked to consider The American Indian College Fund, 8333 Greenwood Blvd, Denver CO. 80221. Online condolences may be offered at reebfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.