Jake Rendel Comes Out On Top Of The Showdown Series Event 1 At Oakshade Raceway

WAUSEON, OH (September 27, 2025) – Oakshade Raceway wrapped up its 50th year of racing Saturday night with the return of The Showdown Series pitting stock cars vs. dirt trucks.

Jake Rendel, the unofficial 2025 Dominator Super Stock track champion, put his stock car in victory lane in the first of the two series events.

Dirt truck racer Keith Sorg started on the pole and took command of the race at the start of the 25-lap DDH Farms Showdown Series feature event. Adam Lantz would take the lead from Sorg a handful of laps into the event with Adrian, Michigan’s Jake Rendel in pursuit.

Rendel took advantage of lapped traffic to get by Lantz on lap 16 and survived a couple of late cautions to pick up the $1,000 win. Lantz would retire from the event a few laps after giving up the lead.

Keith Sorg was credited with a second-place finish followed by Jake’s brother Jarrett Rendel, Jeff Foks Jr. and JR Gooden.

Craig Dippman failed post-race tech and had his finishing position moved to last. The Showdown Series will wrap up its $2,000 point championship on October 10 at Fremont Speedway.

In the final DCR Graphics feature of the year, Kyle Eckart and Roman Brown put on a show for the lead early in the 20-lap event. Eckart started on the pole and led the first part of the race. Last week’s feature winner, Roman Brown, took the lead away on lap seven, but a caution shortly after would tighten the field back up for a restart.

Eckart was able to reclaim the lead briefly after the restart, but Brown, from Adrian, Michigan, got back around for the and pulled away enroute to his fourth feature win of the season.

Chris Williams and Dylan Jessen got by Eckart to finish second and third respectively with Eckart hanging on to fourth. Matt Ringger gained five spots from the start to finish fifth despite suffering a broken visor on his helmet during the race.

Waldon, Michigan’s Megan Elliott earned her first Compact A Main feature win in the final race of the 2025 season at Oakshade. She was able to survive an eventful race which saw quite a bit of attrition.

James Stamper jumped out front at the start after starting on the pole but would later pull off to the infield giving up the race lead. That turned the top spot over to Ken Wells.

Wells would spin while leading and Megan Elliott would take over and lead the rest of the way to the checkered flag. Mark Prather finished second followed by Dustin McPheron, Scott Warner and Caleb Wells.

That is a wrap on the 2025 race season at Oakshade Raceway. Please follow Oakshade Raceway on social media or visit OakshadeRaceway.com for updates on next month’s swap meet and the upcoming championship awards presentations.