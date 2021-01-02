January 2nd, 2021 Basketball Scoreboard

Posted By: Newspaper Staff January 2, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Archbold 62 Wayne Trace 42

Delta 62 Evergreen 46

Montpelier 64 Edgerton 40
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pettisville 56 Stryker 49 (OT)

Wauseon 36 Bowling Green 34

Edgerton 37 Evergreen 31

Swanton 49 Otsego 38

Lake 54 Delta 30

Celina 46 Bryan 42 (OT)

Archbold 39 Eastwoo...

