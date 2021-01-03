Terry Baker (1954-2021)

Terry Lee Baker, age 66, of Bryan, Ohio, was reeled in to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 2, 2021, following a long battle with cancer. Terry was a member of First Baptist Church in Bryan. Before his illness, he was an avid fisherman.

Terry Lee Baker was born on November 3, 1954, in Hudson, Michigan, the son of Merlin and Myrna Jean (Ash) Baker. He attended Edgerton High School. He married Jill Deann (Coles) Randall on March 30, 1990, in Bryan and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Chanda (Katie Hofbauer) Baker, of Toledo, Ohio, Jessica (Alayna) Randall, of Hicksville, Ohio, Jason (Kari) Randall, of Edon, Ohio, Justin (Jennifer Carothers) Randall, of Bryan, and Teala (William) Bernath, of Waldron, Michigan; 10 grandchildren, Kaleb Randall, Jalee Elson, Dylan Randall, Kally Randall, Devan Bernath, Logan Bernath, Abrianna Elson, Rylee Randall, Ezekial Champada, and Ziva Bernath; father and stepmother, Merlin (Marylou) Baker, of Bryan; sister, Teresa (Curtis) Newcomer, of Bryan; brothers, Jeff (Angie) Hartsock and Steve (Mary Bost) Hartsock, both of Bryan; and half brother, Bart (Lisa) Kimmel, of Auburn, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Myrna Jean Rink, and first wife, Sally (Sanders) Baker.

A time for friends and family to gather to celebrate Terry’s life will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, from 3:00-5:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 5:00 P.M. following visitation with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors use masks in accordance with state mandates. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Hospice or Williams County Cancer Assistance.