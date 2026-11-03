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JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP TRUSTEES: Trustees Consider Health Insurance Options

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The Jefferson Township Trustees met in a regular session on Monday, Nov. 2, at 7:03 p.m. Trustees present were Austin Poynter, Brian Batterson and Scott Oberlin. Fiscal Officer Linda Beck was also present.

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