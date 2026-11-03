Mark D. Lorntz (1959 – 2026)

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(1978 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Mark David Lorntz, age 66, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at his residence on Oct. 28, 2026. Mark was a 1978 Bryan High School graduate.

He also graduated from Northwest Technical College in 1981 with a degree in construction technology, and he also played basketball there. For most of his adult life, Mark worked for Lorntz Construction.

Mark’s hobbies included playing tennis and basketball, gardening, canning tomatoes and wine making. He was a fan of the Golden State Warriors. Mark was a member of the Bryan Eagles. He also enjoyed selling his produce at the Farmer’s Market.

Preceding him in death are his father, Glenn F. Lorntz; mother, Donna Jean (Bistline) Lorntz; and brother, Michael Glenn Lorntz.

Mark is survived by his sisters, Linda (Bob) Bell of Fremont, Ohio, and Laura (Craig) Wolin of Toledo; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews; aunts; an uncle and many cousins. Mark never shied away from a good conversation and will be missed by all who knew him.

A time to gather and celebrate Mark’s life will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, at Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. He will be laid to rest at Shiffler Cemetery.

Krill Funeral Service is honored to serve the Lorntz family. In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the Bryan Area Foundation for a fund to benefit Bryan Athletic Boosters.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.