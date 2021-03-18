Job Fair On March 23 At Sauder Village

Archbold, Ohio — Sauder Village will be hosting a Job Fair on Tuesday, March 23 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Sauder Heritage Inn. As Ohio’s largest living-history destination, Sauder Village is looking to hire many friendly individuals to fill a variety of part-time and seasonal positions in many business areas.

The annual Job Fair will be held in the Heritage Inn at Sauder Village. Attendees are requested to bring a copy of their resume and a completed Sauder Village application, available at http://saudervillage.org/employment-volunteering Applications will also be available on-site at the Job Fair. Interviews will be conducted during the Job Fair and possible contingent job offers will be made.

Current job opportunities at Sauder Village include historic interpreters, café & soda fountain servers, and housekeeping. Other positions are breakfast bar servers, bakers, dishwashers, guest services, buffet runners, grounds keeping and security.

Some positions require a minimum age of 15 ½, however other job opportunities may require candidates to be older. Those interested must be able to work flexible hours including weekends and holidays.

Sauder Village employees have the opportunity to work in a fun environment while serving people of all ages with experiences rich in history, hospitality, creativity and fun. Employees receive complimentary Sauder Village admission, great discounts on food, shopping and more!

For questions about the Job Fair or opportunities available at Sauder Village please e-mail the Human Resources Department at jobs@saudervillage.org or call 419.446.2541.