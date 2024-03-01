JOY Musical Theatre Celebrates Its 8th Season With “The Sound Of Music”

Ridgeville Corners, OH, –JOY Musical Theatre, presents “The Sound of Music,” directed by Julie Kuntz Bame, at the Christ Community Church auditorium in Ridgeville Corners, OH (20172 County Rd X, Napoleon, Oh) playing March 14-16,2024. Tickets are $5, and can be purchased at joymusicaltheatre.ticketleap.com/com

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein, “The Sound of Music” was destined to become the world’s most-beloved musical.

Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” and the title number, “The Sound of Music” won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars for the feature film version.

The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows a young nun in-training who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household.

But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire Von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

“The Sound of Music” stars Abigail Zachrich (Archbold) as Maria Rainer, Trevor Achtyes (Defiance) as Captain Gorg von Trapp, Priscilla Bloomer (Delta) as Mother Abbess, Ethan Walz (Montpelier) as Max Detweiler, and Lydia Mosier (Napoleon) as Elsa Schraeder.

The von Trapp children will be played by Ava Pickett (Liesl), Elijah Bloomer (Friedrich), Grace Bame (Louisa), Brecken Jamison (Kurt), Brielle Jamison (Brigitta), Olivia Armstrong (Marta) and Charlotte Riegsecker (Gretl) with Timothy Coy as Liesl’s love interest, Rolf Gruber.

Also in the cast are: Brianna Norr (Sister Berthe), Mekie Walz (Sister Margaretta), Lorelai Gardner (Sister Sophia) Maelynn Gardner (Ursula) Elliot Kline Parker (Franz) Abigail Smith, (Frau Schmidt) Ethan Faehnle (Admiral), David Kline Parker (Herr Zeller), Cooper Roth (Lieutenant), Mitchell Croy (Baron), Hannah Johnson (Baroness), Cassie McKinney (Frau Zeller), Josiah Both (servant), Nuns include: Corinne Bame, Libby Faehnle, Sydney Noecker, Claire Rogers, Hannah Smith, Lorelai Gill, Cameron Tilley, Laura Thomas, and Lexi Short. This cast is comprised of homeschoolers from Fulton, Henry, Wood, Williams, and Defiance Counties!

JOY Musical Theatre’s production is produced and directed by Julie Kuntz Bame, together with Antoinette Bloomer, assistant director; Monica Monachino, musical director; Brad Bloomer, technical director; Marion Kessler, stage manager; Laura Galbraith, choreographer; and Robin Faehnle, artistic director/costumier. The technical team includes Rich Bame and Aaron Faehnle (sets), Josiah Bloomer (lights), and Lydia Bloomer (sound).

All performances are held at Christ Community Church auditorium in Ridgeville Corners, Oh (20172 County Rd X, Napoleon, Oh).