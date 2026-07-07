Julia Frazer Of Parkview Bryan Hospital Receives Daisy Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Twelve Parkview Health nurses were recognized this spring by The DAISY Foundation for extraordinary nursing.

The DAISY Foundation was founded in memory of Patrick Barnes, a 33-year-old man who spent eight weeks in a hospital being treated for an autoimmune disorder.

During his stay, Barnes received excellent nursing care, and, in his memory, his family created The DAISY Award to honor nurses who go above and beyond for their patients.

Recognized in 40 countries and territories, the Foundation has honored more than 220,000 nurses across more than 6,500 healthcare organizations and schools of nursing, with more than 2.5 million nominations submitted by patients, families and colleagues.

The award not only recognizes nurses for exceptional care, but helps to inspire and engage co-workers, build team spirit and reinforce the importance of providing patient- and family-centered care.

Between April 1 and June 30, the following 12 nurses received DAISY awards:

-Kylie Bauman, medical, Parkview Regional Medical Center

-Barbara Butzin, procedural center, Parkview Hospital Randallia

-Jayce Colclasure, STICU, Parkview Regional Medical Center

-Julia Frazer, OB, Parkview Bryan Hospital

-Alyssa Gibson, med/surg, Parkview Hospital Randallia

-Brooke Harmes, pre-admission testing, Parkview Health

-Yenly Londono Calle, med/surg, Parkview Huntington Hospital

-Julie Miller, SAU, Parkview Whitley Hospital

-Jordan Myers, inpatient rehabilitation, Parkview Hospital Randallia

-Elizabeth Schaefer, medical ICU, Parkview Regional Medical Center

-Liliana Stamper, family birthing center, Parkview Kosciusko Hospital

-Laura Strand, SAU/PACU, Parkview Ortho Hospital

“Winning the DAISY Award was such a special moment for me and reminded me that all the hard work is worth it,” Gibson said.

“The best part of my job is seeing a patient feel better, helping them smile, or making them more comfortable, and knowing that my efforts make a real difference is incredibly rewarding. This award was humbling and inspiring, and it reinforced why I love what I do.”

“I am motivated by the privilege of connecting with patients in a meaningful way and having a positive impact on their lives, often during some of their most vulnerable and challenging moments,” Londono Calle said.

“Knowing that I can make a difference, even in a short period of time, makes my work feel purposeful and worthwhile.

“I treat every patient as I would a family member and strive to ensure they receive individualized, compassionate care based on their needs.”

In total, 129 Parkview nurses have been honored with a DAISY award since 2021.

“The stories our patients tell in their nominations of our DAISY nurses are always inspirational,” said Juli Johnson, chief nursing and healthcare markets executive, Parkview Health.

“Our DAISY nurses serve as great examples of care that is professional and compassionate. Our nurses don’t just take care of patients; they truly care about their patients, too.”

For more information about The DAISY Award, visit daisyfoundation.org. For a listing of nursing jobs at Parkview available throughout Indiana and northwest Ohio, visit parkview.com/careers.