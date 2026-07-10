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July Birthdays & Anniversaries At Williams County Senior Centers

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PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
EDGERTON SENIOR CENTER … Front row: Anniversary – Jim and Marilyn Murphy. Back: Birthdays – Dan Allomong, Fred Kimpel and Paula Bowsher.

STRYKER SENIOR CENTER … Ray Leal, Ruthanna Nofzinger, Jackie Briskey and Dave Benner.

MONTPELIER SENIOR CENTER … Celebrating July birthdays and anniversaries at the Montpelier Senior Center: Leroy Stamper (pictured separately below); Nick and PJ Elliott – three years; Darrell and Linda Rummel – 50 years; Jim and Lillian Binder – 41 years and also Jim’s birthday; Sarah Ferguson, Dianne Dargitz, Phil Hallock; LaVern and Carolyn Franz – 56 years and also LaVern’s birthday.

BRYAN SENIOR CENTER … David Carey, Joann Beucler, Mary Oberlin, Dale Miller, Pete and Tammy Peterson and Homer Kline.

 

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