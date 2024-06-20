Column: PASTOR’S PONDERINGS – Do You Believe… Really?

By: Steve Wilmot

I’ve been giving a lot of thought to this question over the last month or so. I’ve had some things I want to do, but they are being blocked by others. As a result, I’ve wrestled with disappointment, and feelings of rejection and being unwanted. It’s been extremely frustrating.

But it seems, like usual, after I’ve whined and complained long enough, I turn my thoughts to God, and he always shows me the root of my struggle. This time, he decided it was time for another — yes, another — lesson on trust.

I keep hearing questions like these playing over and over in my mind: Do you believe… really? Do you trust me? Is anything too hard for me?

I readily proclaim I believe God is in control of all the events — good and bad — in my life. But do I… really?

I quickly announce I believe nothing is impossible with God. But do I… really? My feelings of disappointment and rejection tell a different story. If I really believed what I claim to believe, I wouldn’t have these feelings, would I? (At least not for long.)

If I really believe God is in control, then I’d trust him to open a door at the right time. Maybe I’m describing you as well.

Only our actions prove we really believe in something we say we do. Yet too often we claim we believe things while our actions uncover the truth we really don’t.

“What good is it, my brothers, if a man claims to have faith but has no deeds?… In the same way, faith by itself, if it is not accompanied by action, is dead… Show me your faith without deeds and I will show you my faith by what I do… As the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without deeds is dead” (James 2.14, 17-18, 26).

Throughout the “faith chapter,” as Hebrews 11 is commonly known, the author gives examples of men and women who demonstrated their faith by acting upon what they said they believed.

For example… “By faith, Noah built an ark” (Hebrews 11.7). “By faith, Abraham, when called to go to a place he would receive as his inheritance, obeyed and went even though he did not know where he was going” (Hebrews 11.8). “By faith Abraham, when God tested him, offered Isaac as a sacrifice” (Hebrews 11.17).

Example after example is given. The only proof that someone really believes is by what they do and how they respond to a particular situation.

So back to the original question: Do you believe… really? Let me give you a few instances to help you evaluate your faith.

“Therefore, I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they?” (Matthew 6.25-26).

Do you really believe you have nothing to worry about because God said he would take of you? What would it look like if you really did?

“And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and are called according to his purpose for them” (Romans 8.28).

Do you really believe God is in total control of everything that happens in your life? “For nothing is impossible with God” (Luke 1.37).

Do you believe that… really? In your marriage that’s falling apart, do you believe God can do the impossible and put it back together? Really?

In your addiction, do you believe God can do the impossible and set you free? Really? For your children who wandered away from God, and now after years it looks impossible, they will ever come back, do you still believe God can do the impossible. Really?

If we did, there would be less worry and depression. No thought of giving up because getting good results seems impossible.

We wouldn’t feel the pressure to try to make things happen. We wouldn’t ride the emotional roller coaster that affects our perspective daily.

Instead, we’d be calm and confident because we really believe God will do the impossible. Wouldn’t we?

Jesus said, “Let not your heart be troubled. You trust God; trust me…Peace I leave with you. My peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give. So let not your heart be troubled and do not be afraid” (John 14.1, 27).

I’ve been reminded of these words a lot these days. We’re not destined to be troubled and worried and depressed and angry and afraid and disappointed. We can choose to trust God. And when we do — IF we really do — we will not be troubled or afraid.

So, the big question remains: Do you really believe what you say you believe?

———————–

Steve Wilmot is a former Edgerton, Ohio area pastor who now seeks “to still bear fruit in old age” through writing. He is the author of seven books designed to assist believers to make steady progress on their spiritual

journey.