June Report From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy L. Zuver has provided his monthly report for June 2024, with June 2023 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 148 (127); domestic 12 (13), civil 20 (14), criminal 16 (14), miscellaneous 2 (1), judgment liens 98 (84) and appeals 0 (1) with a total of fees collected being $18,211.69 ($18,351.04).

The title department issued a total of 1,337 (1,749) titles; new cars 65 (71), used cars 692 (934), new trucks 44 (67), used trucks 279 (367), vans 12 (18), motorcycles 47 (66), manufactured homes 9 (18), trailers 17 (25), travel trailers 38 (60), motor homes 37 (17), buses 0 (1), off-road vehicles 28 (43), watercraft 28 (37), outboard motors 5 (10), other 36 (15), watercraft registrations 65 (92), and driver examination tests 136 (0) with a total of fees collected being $823,464.20 ($886,395.56).