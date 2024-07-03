Vivian & William “Bill” Knapp (1939 – 2024)

(Both Members Of Bryan Eagles)

Vivian L. Knapp, age 84, of Melbern, Ohio, passed away at 8:15 A.M. on Sunday, June 30, 2024, and her husband, William E. “Bill” Knapp, age 85, of Bryan, passed away at 12:40 A.M. on Monday, July 1, 2024, both at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. They were married on September 5, 1959 and were reunited after only 16 hours apart.

Vivian worked at several area factories including Ohio Art, Kustom Fit and Plastec. She was a voracious reader, loved watching her kids and grandkids ride horses, playing handheld games and was known for her baking- especially her cookies.

Bill was a millwright and retired from Spangler Candy Company with 42 years of service. He was a US Army veteran having served in the late 50s at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

He was a member of the United Kennel Club, Defiance County and DeKalb County Coon Hunters Associations.

Together, Vivian and Bill were members of the Bryan Eagles and AmVets, American Quarter Horse Association, NRA, Williams County Coon Hunters Association and were 4-H advisors.

Vivian was born September 20, 1939 in Hudson, Michigan, the daughter of John and Myrna (Osmun) Ash. William was born January 29, 1939, in Alvordton, Ohio, the son of Ernest P. and Frances C. (Wiles) Knapp.

They are survived by their children, Dianna (William) Lasley, of Bryan, Connie Knapp, of Melbern, Sherry Herman, of Edgerton and William J. Knapp, of Melbern; 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and Vivian’s sister, Janet (Ron) Green, of Fremont, Indiana.

They were preceded in death by their parents; Vivian’s 2 sisters and brother; and William’s 3 sisters and 3 brothers.

Visitation for Vivian and Bill will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2024 from 12:00-3:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will begin at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Ron Green officiating. Military rites will be presented by the combined Bryan American Legion/VFW Honor Guard. They will be laid to rest together at Shiffler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, 06817 State Route 66 N, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

Condolences may sent and the online register signed at http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.