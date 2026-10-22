Stryker Elementary Students Practice Weekly With Cross Country Teams

RUNNING TOGETHER … Front Row: Vivienne Bowers, Haddix Aufdencamp, Rivers Meyer, Emery Clemens, Adilynn Buntain, Hazel Arnos, Kieran Schoen, Sophie Berkebile. Second Row: Madison Bowers, Axel Armstrong, Evelynn Elders, Alicia Ochoa, Graydon Partee. Third Row: Annabelle Arnos, Kelly Batterson, Elsie Arnos, Emmalyn Stewart, Prestyn Bell, Alex Arreola, Brenlee Aufdencamp. Back Row: Parker Botjer, Mia Sikula, Trent Berkebile. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
Stryker Cross Country teams have been working with elementary students that are interested in running. They practiced together once a week and then at the High School Cross Country meets the elementary students had a Fun Run! (Information Provided)
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