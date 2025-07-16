Jury Selection Disruption Leads To Mistrial In Local Infant Kidnapping, Rape Trial

A Henry County Common Pleas Court jury trial involving a Michigan man facing charges of rape and kidnapping an infant was abruptly halted this week after a mistrial was declared.

Sabashtian Lewis, 21, of Osseo, Michigan, was set to face trial on Monday for two first-degree felony counts: rape and kidnapping of an 11-month-old child.

The proceedings, however, were cut short during jury selection. According to court documents, Lewis’ defense team requested a mistrial after a prospective juror made a statement in open court that prompted concern. The judge agreed, and the trial was called off.

A new trial date has been set for September 29 at 9 a.m. Lewis has chosen to waive his right to a speedy trial. His bond conditions remain unchanged, and he continues to be held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

The allegations stem from an incident on September 2, when authorities say Lewis used threat, force, or deception to remove an individual from her location with the intent to engage in non-consensual sexual activity. He is accused of sexually assaulting a child who was just 11 months old.