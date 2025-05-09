Juvenile Detained After Bomb Threat At Hicksville Schools

PRESS RELEASE – On May 8, 2025 at 3:12 p.m. the Hicksville Police Department received a phone call from Hicksville Exempted Village Schools about a student making a statement about having a bomb.

Hicksville officers responded to the school and found that a student did make the statement. A 16-year-old juvenile was taken into custody and was taken to Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center. Charges will be filed with the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Defiance Police Department’s K-9 came to the school and did a search for possible explosive devices and none were found.

The incident took place at the end of the school day and all the students had left the school and the rest of staff and students were evacuated from the school. The school was given an all clear and resumed normal school activities.

Hicksville Fire Department, Hicksville EMS, & Defiance Police Department’s K-9/Bomb Dog assisted.