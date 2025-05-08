Donna Sauder (1929 – 2025)

(Archbold Resident)

Donna Jean Sauder of Archbold, Ohio was called by the Lord to her heavenly home on May 8, 2025 at the age of 95.

She was born on October 28, 1929 in Bryan Ohio to Hal C. and Agnetta (Pollock) Spire.

Donna married Lowell E. Sauder on August 30, 1947. In 1961 they opened Sauder’s TV & Appliance where she could always be found helping customers.

Donna’s family was her greatest joy and she was always ready to lend a helping hand. She enjoyed crocheting and made countless afghans for family and friends. She also enjoyed word search puzzles and playing dominoes.

She was a member of Archbold Evangelical Church. Each month for many years she looked forward to finishing the edges of the comforters made during Ladies Aid. Following Sunday service, she loved going out to lunch with her friends where she could often be heard saying “extra gravy please.”

She is survived by two sons, Lee E. Sauder and Dean (Darlene) Sauder both of Archbold; one daughter, Diane (Joe) Sturdavant of Perrysburg; one daughter-in-law, Donna Sauder of Angola, IN; 14 grandchildren, 4 step-grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 9 step-great grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and former husband Lowell; daughter Rosanne Egler; son Paul R. Sauder; daughter-in-law Betty Sauder and son-in-law Carl Egler; her siblings Marseille Beals; Marjorie Schlosser; Darrell Spire and Joyce Waterson. Donna will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

The family will receive guests from 9-11 AM on Tuesday, May 13th, at Archbold Evangelical Church, 705 Lafayette Street, with a funeral service following at 11 AM at Archbold Evangelical Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to WBCL radio station at wbcl.org or to CHP In-Patient Hospice of Defiance, Ohio. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the nurses and staff at CHP for their compassionate care. www.ShortFuneralHome.com