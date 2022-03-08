Kaptur Calls For U.S. To End Importation Of Russian Oil

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 8, 2022

Washington, D.C. – Yesterday, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) – Chair of the House Energy and Water Appropriations Subcommittee, and Co-Chair of the bipartisan Congressional Ukraine Caucus – released the following statement calling for the United States to end the importation of Russian oil.

“Throughout my service to the people of Ohio, I have always fought for American energy security and independence, and this moment is no different,” said Rep. Kaptur.

“The world is watching America – the global beacon of hope – to do what is right. I have heard my constituents loud and clear: as the gold standard for freedom, Liberty, and democracy – America must cut its reliance on the blood oil that fuels Vladimir Putin’s tyrannical reign.”

“The time has come to end the importation of Russian oil. Let us recommit to delivering our energy future right here at home, and bolstering our workers and industries for a new era of American innovation.”

