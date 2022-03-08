(Paid Content) Madison Brown Of North Central Commits To Play Basketball At Bluffton University

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 8, 2022

(PHOTO TRISHELLE SMITH, STAFF)

By: Trishelle Smith

North Central High School senior Madison Brown, signed her letter of intent last week to play basketball at Bluffton University.

Thanks to all her supporters, Madison is ready for her next step in life. Madison is planning on studying Early Childhood Education at Bluffton University.

Madison is receiving scholarships to attend Bluffton totaling $136,400 over the four years.

Shown with Madison are: (Front James Brown (father), Madison Brown, Kerrie Brown (mother).

(Back) Erik Marschall (trainer), Jamie Brown (North Central girls basketball assistant coach), Kim Hutchison (North Central girls basketball head coach), Greg Waidelich (former North Central girls basketball head coach).

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 3,700 readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "(Paid Content) Madison Brown Of North Central Commits To Play Basketball At Bluffton University"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*