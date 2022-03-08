(Paid Content) Madison Brown Of North Central Commits To Play Basketball At Bluffton University

Facebook

(PHOTO TRISHELLE SMITH, STAFF)

By: Trishelle Smith

North Central High School senior Madison Brown, signed her letter of intent last week to play basketball at Bluffton University.

Thanks to all her supporters, Madison is ready for her next step in life. Madison is planning on studying Early Childhood Education at Bluffton University.

Madison is receiving scholarships to attend Bluffton totaling $136,400 over the four years.

Shown with Madison are: (Front James Brown (father), Madison Brown, Kerrie Brown (mother).

(Back) Erik Marschall (trainer), Jamie Brown (North Central girls basketball assistant coach), Kim Hutchison (North Central girls basketball head coach), Greg Waidelich (former North Central girls basketball head coach).