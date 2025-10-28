Karen K. Gallagher Announces Bid For Re-Election As Common Pleas Court Judge

PRESS RELEASE – Judge Karen K. Gallagher has officially announced her candidacy for re-election to the Williams County Common Pleas Court, Juvenile and Probate divisions.

This announcement comes ahead of the 2026 May primary election, with Judge Gallagher seeking to continue her commitment to fairness, impartiality and judicial integrity.

In a statement, Judge Gallagher highlighted key achievements and judicial philosophy. “We have worked tirelessly in the last 5 years to operate a Court that is centered on the administration of justice, fairly, impartially and with integrity.

“We have created and implemented programs for our youth and families that provide life-skills. We believe our youth should be held accountable, but we should also teach them to become good members of our community.

“We have been leaders in creating solutions for our adult population who are in need of resources and services. We have been creative, community minded and focused on the families in our community.

“There is still much to be done, and I ask for the support of the community to continue to make a difference in the lives of our youth and the families that come before the Court”.

Judge Gallagher was elected in November 2020. Due to an opening for the position prior to the date her term of office began, she was appointed by Governor DeWine to fill an unexpired term in late 2020. She began her elected term in February, 2021.

Prior to her election, Judge Gallagher was the Magistrate for all four divisions of the Court of Common Pleas in Williams county.

Prior to that appointment, she was in private practice for 32 years. All of those years of private practice were in Northwest Ohio, as she was a partner with her husband, Ralph Gallagher in a law firm located in Bryan, Ohio.