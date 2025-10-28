Edon FFA Fall Community Outreach Events

MEMBERS TRAVEL TO CO-OP … (L to R) Kyla Rummel, Izzy Mercer, Paisley Herman, Ella Osborn, Maddy Ogden, Alexis Breier, Wyatt Wheeler, Makayla Anspaugh, Lydia Tracey, Addy Fritch, Lily McBride.

LEARNING WITH PUMPKINS … Students in the first-grade classes learned about pumpkins with assistance from high school FFA members.

By: Ella Osborn

Fall is a busy time for the Edon FFA Chapter. On October 17th, the Edon FFA invited the first graders to the Ag room to learn about the life cycle of a pumpkin and carve pumpkins together.

This was a great moment for high school members to connect with the next generation of FFA members, and for all the 40 first graders to learn the impact of agriculture on everyday life and tasks.

Edon FFA members and officers also worked together to assemble “Feeding Farmers” bags for our annual community outreach event.

Officers traveled to the Edon Co-op on October 23rd to deliver the lunch grab bags and talk to local farmers. In total, we had 240 lunches that were distributed to Edon, Edgerton, and Montpelier Co-ops.

A special thank you to the Edon FFA Alumni for sponsoring this event and providing the materials needed.