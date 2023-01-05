Kayla Wyse Joins OSU Extension Team At Williams County Office

WCANR … The new Williams County Agriculture and Natural Resources agent, Kayla Wyse, is getting comfortable in her office at the East Annex building in Bryan, Ohio. She was hired to fill this post straight out of college and is excited to get started using all that she has learned. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

Williams County OSU Extension office is welcoming their newest member. Kayla Wyse has been hired to take the Agriculture and Natural Resources (WCANR) agent position, filling the spot left by Stephanie Carhoff.