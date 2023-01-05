ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Monthly Residential Refuse Rate Increased

INCREASING COSTS … Village Administrator Donna Dettling speaks about the December 19 Utility Committee meeting. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)
By: Amy Wendt
On Tuesday, January 3, Archbold Village Council met for its first meeting of 2023 with all members present.
Councilor Karla Ball was elected as Council President for 2023 before proceeding with the remaining agenda items.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.