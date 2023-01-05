ARCHBOLD VILLAGE COUNCIL: Monthly Residential Refuse Rate Increased

INCREASING COSTS … Village Administrator Donna Dettling speaks about the December 19 Utility Committee meeting. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

On Tuesday, January 3, Archbold Village Council met for its first meeting of 2023 with all members present.

Councilor Karla Ball was elected as Council President for 2023 before proceeding with the remaining agenda items.