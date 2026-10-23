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Obituaries

Kenneth E. Stickley (1941 – 2026)

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(1959 Graduate Of Delta High School)

Kenneth E. Stickley, age 85, of Wauseon, passed away on Oct. 21, 2026, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. Kenneth was a farmer for much of his life.

Kenneth was born on Aug. 24, 1941, in Wauseon, to the late Alfred Jack and Norma May (Kline) Stickley. He graduated from Delta High School in 1959. Kenneth loved his Arabian horses and goats.

Surviving Kenneth is his brother, Harold (Jocelyn) Stickley, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard and Melvin; and infant brothers, Robert and Roger.

Visitation for Kenneth will take place Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will take place Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at the funeral home at 10 a.m., with Pastor Don Krieger officiating. Burial will follow at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Stickley family.

 

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