Carol J. DeWitt (1942 – 2026)

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(Montpelier Resident, Formerly Of Bryan)

Carol J. DeWitt, age 84, of Montpelier, Ohio, formerly of Bryan, Ohio, passed away early Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, 2026, at Evergreen Healthcare Center, Montpelier, Ohio.

She was born Sept. 14, 1942, in Bryan, Ohio, to the late Harold John and Dorothy (Wygant) Rosenbrook.

She was employed as a security guard, a tow motor operator and a Quadco bus driver for many years. Carol enjoyed mowing, shoveling snow, watching trains and doing puzzles, and was a lifelong “Tom Boy.” Carol attended Restoration Fellowship, Williams Center, Ohio.

She is survived by her children, Deborah (Ken) Franks, Harold (Lori) DeWitt, Brenda Taylor and fiancée, Tony Sheely, Michelle (Don, II) Oliphant. Fifteen grandchildren. Thirty-eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving Carol is her brother, James (Becky) Rosenbrook, her sister, Linda (Dennis) Younce, her half-brother, Robert Oberlin, her best friend, Jean Goodlive. Numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her fur friend, Toby Franks.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Patricia Collins and Joyce Eis, and her brothers, William and Jerold Rosenbrook.

Visitation for Carol and her family will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026, at noon in the funeral home following visitation. Pastor David Oliphant will officiate. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and mementos, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral arrangement expenses.

Online condolences may be given and the guest register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com. Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve Carol’s family.