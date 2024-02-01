Kensington Creek’s Motivation & Creation To Benefit The Pioneer Fire Department

By: John Winright

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

Kensington was born in Defiance, Ohio to her parents Travis and Kaitlyn Creek and she has a sister Annistyn who is five years old.

They live at 300 East Baubice Street in Pioneer. She is in the 3rd grade at North Central schools and some of her interests are playing volleyball, basketball, and softball.

Kensington also loves participating in pageants and was “Little Miss Pioneer” in 2021. This young lady shared that she loves living in Pioneer for many reasons some of which are, the school, her friends, the ice cream at the Pizza Barn, and all the people in the community. When Kensington grows up, she would like to be a travel nurse.

Kensington came up with the idea of creating Blaze Play Doh a while back. What is Blaze Doh / Play Doh?

It is a nontoxic blend, so it is safe for small children and animals. Kensington thinks it is fun to make and she can do it in any color and has done so in nine different colors to date.

In the near future she would like to make both glow in the dark and coloring changing pieces to go with her overall collection.

The Blaze Doh will last a long time if stored in the refrigerator! When Kensington told her dad that she decided to make play doh and donate the money to the local fire department, her father said that was such a coincidence because play doh was originally created to remove soot from wallpaper.

Kensington did not know that, and her mother and father shared that they believe it was a confirmation from God that she chose the correct benefactor in the Pioneer Fire Department and that she was on a great path with a great goal.

Kensington chose to donate to the fire department because two years ago they came to the Rivers Edge Campground to do a presentation on fire safety.

During that presentation they shared how each piece of equipment they use is so expensive and how they have multiple pieces in their inventory.

Then in June of 2023 the Creek family had a fire at their home that started in the basement. The fire department’s response was very quick, and they had the fire put out in a very timely fashion for which the family was very thankful for.

And through all of this, Kensington saw how important and necessary it is for them to have the proper equipment to do their job. Her goal is to raise and donate $100 per month to the fire department.

Kensington’s parents are very proud of her. She has memorized the Blaze Doh recipe, can make it on her own, enjoys deciding what colors to make, and loves selling it on Facebook.

The Doh is a freewill donation and can be picked up at Kensington’s home in Pioneer. You can keep up with her latest creations on her Facebook page “Blaze Doh”.

Travis and Kailyn are so proud of their daughter for wanting to be generous with her time and money for a good cause.