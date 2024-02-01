Judith Mosier (1940 – 2024)

(Bryan Resident, Worked In Finance For Many Years)

Judith Marie (Sauders) Mosier, age 83, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 10:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at Hillside Country Living, near Bryan.

Judith worked in finance for many years and toward the end of her working career she worked in the bakery at Chief Supermarket in Bryan. She was an excellent cook and baker.

She enjoyed being with her family, whether cooking for them or family gatherings, her time with them was most important to her.

Judith was born on August 6, 1940 in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Walter and Agnes (Manning) Sauders. She married Lowell D. Mosier on March 16, 1960, in Covington, Kentucky, and he survives.

Judith is also survived by one daughter, Lynnette (Rex) Suffel, of White Lake, Michigan; two sons, Lawrence (Brian Harsh) Mosier, of Cincinnati and Ryan (Jennifer) Mosier, of Bryan; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Lawrence, and Edith Mosier; sister-in-law, Audrey Smethurst and brother-in-law, Garry Mosier.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 1:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery

Memorials are requested to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.