Kent Lamberson Reflects On 50 Years Of Service To Montpelier Community

50 YEARS OF SERVICE … Kent Lamberson and family celebrate his 50 years of perfect attendance Oct. 8 at the Montpelier Moose Lodge. From left, Jacie Lamberson, Megan Lamberson, Krista Atkinson, Kent, Connie Lamberson. Missing: Lindsey Forster.

(Story originally appeared October 17th, 2018)

By: James Pruitt

It was a special day for Kent Lamberson and his family as the Montpelier Rotary Club recognized him for having perfect attendance for 50 years on Oct. 8.

In addition to his attendance at weekly meeting for a half-century, he has been showing up in the lives of local youth for just as long. He spent 35 year at Montpelier High School teaching math, football, basketball and track to local youth.

He is now a well-known track official in the area. He created the Montpelier Invite for the track program in 1984 and 20 years later he saw his name attached to the event. In 2017, the school further honored him by inducting him into its Athletic Hall of Fame.

People in the Rotary Club recalled he would be at the finish line of the 1-mile or 2-mile race shouting words of encouragement to the runners at the back of the field finishing out the race. Another recalls his deep faith and his love for his Lord and Savior.

Current President Zebb Lillard noted Lamberson for his encouraging words and his sphere of influence. After returning to Montpelier following his graduation from Hillsdale College, he began teaching in 1966.

He and wife Connie raised four daughters, Jacie Lamberson, Megan Lamberson, Krista Atkinson and Lindsey Forster. “It’s a proud day of course,” Atkinson said. “We weren’t expecting the proclamation and a day named after Dad.” “I guess that’s kind of cool.”

Growing up was fun, but Atkinson said she and her sister were their dad’s mules. That brought laughter from herself and her sisters. “He pushed us to be our best, of course, and to follow God,” Atkinson said.

Jacie Lamberson followed her dad’s path of community involvement by working in the emergency room at the Montpelier Hospital. Megan Lamberson is following her dad’s footsteps and is a third-grade teacher at Montpelier Elementary School.

Krista is running a pharmacy in Archbold after spending 23 years in Las Vegas. Her dad’s ease of talking to people has rubbed off on her and helps her at the store. All the girls ran track at North Central schools and still had their dad as a coach.

The celebration was a surprise and humbling for Kent Lamberson. He reflected on the draw of the club that was so strong he did not miss any meetings for 50 years. “It’s a great organization,” Kent said.

“They do a lot for the community, for the young people here in town.” “The guys and gals are a great bunch of people to be with.” Club meetings were always the same time as lunch at the school as well as his conference period, so he got no static from his bosses.

An athlete in school himself, coaching was a goal of his when he came to town after college. He was able to work under the coaches he had in high school. “Which was kind of neat,” Kent said.

“I’ve had that opportunity where some of my exathletes have come back and coached with me.” “Some of my ex-athletes are officiating with me.” Being a “hometown boy,” as he calls it, made staying an easy decision.

For wife Connie, Kent’s commitment level is one of the endearing qualities she loves about him. From his church, family, his role with Glenview Housing and job as a salesperson, he is committed to what he does.

“In spite of Rotary, I did marry him,” Connie said laughing. “I got lucky I guess,” Kent said. One day stands out is when he was at the Montpelier Invite and the announcer said the event wasn’t going to have that name anymore.

Kent was sure the coaches were going to get rid of it, but that’s when it was announced it would be called the Kent Lamberson Invitational. My knees about buckled,” Kent said. “I can still remember that happened out on the football field.”