LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Dear Editor:

I wish to add my congratulations to Mr. Chris Lyons, Evergreen Band Director, for recognition as American Legion Educator of the Year.

Of the hundreds of personnel hirings I was involved with over the years, I consider the selection of Mr. Lyons to have had the most significant impact on students and a program.

There were far too many other excellent staff to mention here. Mr. Lyons remains the best hiring recommendation I ever made.

It seems not that long ago that I met a young man in the office at Evergreen High School. It was summer and I was sorting mail in the office since the staff was off for the summer.

I asked what the young man was waiting for and he informed me that he was interviewing for the band director position.

How long have you been waiting? The interview was scheduled to take place over an hour earlier. The principal was running behind schedule.

We engaged in conversation for a period of time. The principal later called Mr. Lyons and asked him if he knew who he was talking to in the office prior to his interview.

Mr. Lyons replied that it was some guy sorting the mail. The principal informed him that the mail sorter was the superintendent, and his conversation was actually the interview that resulted in the principal being directed to call him and offer him the position.

Chris had the patience to wait for the interview. He displayed professionalism and class not to be upset or put off by the situation.

He had the personality to engage anyone in conversation, even the lowly mail sorter. As band director he shows respect for every student.

The athlete, the nerd, the brainy, the poor student, the student that was not part of any other group were all supported, respected, challenged and most importantly loved by Mr. Lyons.

The students would do anything for Mr. Lyons. Work hard, practice hard, try new things, play more difficult music, learn more difficult routines, represent their district and community well.

He is a leader not a dictator as Director. He leads by example, no one works harder than he does.

Mr. Lyons is the Teacher of Every Year.

-Russell Griggs,

Swanton, Ohio