Current Snow Emergencies For Counties & Municipalities

The following snow emergencies have been issued as of January 25, 2023 at 7:45 pm. This list will be updated as we receive information.

VILLAGE OF SWANTON

SWANTON, OH – Due to the ongoing snowfall, in order to facilitate the cleaning of streets and alleys and to expedite the free flow of vehicular traffic, no owner or operator of any vehicle shall park or permit such vehicle to be parked on any street or alley at any time when the accumulation of snow upon the roadway exceeds three inches during any period of 24 hours or less. (Swanton Codified Ordinances 73.05).

The Village of Swanton has instituted emergency parking restrictions as of 5:30 pm. on January 25, 2023 and all vehicles parked on the street within the incorporated limits must be removed immediately.

We thank you for your cooperation in this matter. Please be safe if you must be on the roads.

VILLAGE OF MONTPELIER

Chief of Police Dan McGee has declared a Snow Emergency for the Village of Montpelier. All vehicles should be moved off the street to allow crews to properly remove snow.

This is a temporary order. Your cooperation allows this process to go much more quickly and safely.

Citizens should monitor our social media, as well as the news media for updates. As always, your safety is primary.

UPDATE: Snow Emergency remains in effect until 9pm.

CITY OF WAUSEON

Wauseon Police Chief Kevin Chittenden has issued a Level One Snow Emergency for Wauseon effective 12:00pm on January 24, 2023.

All vehicles are to be removed from the streets to allow for safe snow removal. The snow emergency will remain in effect until the streets have been cleared of snow.

Vehicles parked on streets are subject to a citation from the Wauseon Police Department.

COUNTY SNOW EMERGENCY LEVELS

FULTON COUNTY: Level 1 – Roadways are hazardous due to accumulated snow or ice and/or other weather related impacts. Drive cautiously.

WILLIAMS COUNTY: Level 1 – Roadways are hazardous due to accumulated snow or ice and/or other weather related impacts. Drive cautiously.