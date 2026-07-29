LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Area Prayer Breakfast Ends After Marking 50 Years Together

Dear Editor:

On September 23, 2025, Bryan Area Christian Prayer Breakfast held its 50th Anniversary event, celebrating by having a speaker come from the Billy Graham Association.

The prayer breakfast Steering Committee, which was made up of Jenella Tilton, Carole Cramer, Tami Smith, JoNell Gotshall, Deanna English, Kay Byroads, Karen Walker, Cathy Leu, Rebecca Miller and Marilyn Richards, did not realize at the time that it was to be the final event.

Normally about this time each year, the next event’s planning would be in progress and the date would have been announced in the papers.

A consensus amongst the majority of the final committee is that 50 years is a great run and it has been prayerfully agreed to announce that this specific prayer event will no longer be held.

The final committee would like to thank everyone who has participated in any way over the past 50 years.

It was a blessing to officially hold our elected officials up in prayer each year, not only at the event but throughout the year, and we want to encourage community members to continue to pray for all those in leadership. Thank you for 50 years with this prayer mantel.

Sincerely,

Rebecca Miller