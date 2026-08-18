WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Terry Rummel Announces Resignation





Williams County Commissioner Terry Rummel announced Tuesday that he will resign from his position, effective October 17, 2026. His full statement, released by the Williams County Commissioners’ office, follows.

“Effective October 17, 2026, I will be stepping down from my position as Williams County Commissioner. It has been a true honor to serve the residents of Williams County over the past years.

“During my tenure, I have had the privilege of working alongside dedicated individuals who share a common goal: to enhance the quality of life for our community. Together, we have accomplished significant initiatives, and I am proud of the strides we’ve made in improving infrastructure, public services, and community engagement.

“As I prepare to pass the torch to the next leader, I am filled with optimism for the future of Williams County. I am confident that the incoming commissioner will continue to promote growth and positive change, and I look forward to seeing our community thrive.

“I extend my gratitude to all the residents, colleagues, and partners who have supported me throughout this journey. Your commitment to our county has been truly inspiring.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve.”

Sincerely,

Terry Rummel

— Press Release

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