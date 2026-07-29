Two Archbold Rotarians Become Multiple Paul Harris Fellows

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
RECOGNIZED FOR WORK … Archbold Rotarians Jodi Herman (left) and Mari Yoder recently became multiple Paul Harris Fellows, a recognition presented by Rotary International to members for their ongoing donations to The Rotary Foundation. Although Rotary clubs and Rotarians raise funds locally to support programs and help meet needs in their communities, Rotary International encourages Rotarians to support The Rotary Foundation, which then funds global grants that fight disease (such as the eradication of polio), provides clean drinking water, supports education and literacy, improves maternal and child health, and responds to disasters around the world. Every time Rotarians donate $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation, they are recognized as Paul Harris Fellows.