LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Northwest Ohio Depletion & Pollution

Letter To The Editor:

Williams and Defiance Counties, in addition to parts of Northeastern Indiana and Southeastern Michigan, have relied on the Michindoh Aquifer to provide its inhabitants with an abundant supply of life sustaining water.

In 2018, an individual decided this Aquifer was gold to him and wanted to pump and sell and its’ water to Toledo and surrounding towns.

He promised there was enough water to last 1,000 years from now and a 1,000 years from a 1,000 years.

He was stopped, but still seeing all that glitter, this same individual became involved with a plan to entice a company, AquaBounty, to Pioneer, OH.

This company would build facilities to raise genetically engineered salmon. It would pump 5,000,000 gallons per day of your water from the same Aquifer and dump it back into the St. Joseph River with who knows what’s in it! Depletion and Pollution!

Now we have another problem in the area. Land is being purchased within 4 townships and C.A.F.O. buildings are being constructed to house animals.

To understand this problem, the average human poops 1 pound, urinates 2 pt., consumes 4 pt. water per day.

Using averages, a cow produces 60 times as much poop, urinates 20 times as much, consumes 100 times as much water as one human.

It takes less than 150 cattle to produce as much waste and pollution as the whole city of Bryan’s 8,700 population!

Hogs and chickens produce like figures compared to humans. We who live in the rural areas must have septic systems for our home wastes.

If you live in a town or a subdivision, it must have a central sewage disposal system. Why don’t the owners of these CAFO’s have to treat their wastes with like systems?

These animal & fish waste contain e-coli, growth hormones, antibiotics and other chemicals! Instead, it is spread on fields throughout our Counties which eventually gets into Lake Erie & our Aquifer.

Our politicians spend millions of your tax dollars on projects to clean up Lake Erie which has not been successful. It is only going to get worse with the above additions.

They never address the source of the problem. Even your local elected politicians support such business!

Money is all they are interested in receiving from big business and care nothing about you & I and the future of our life sustaining systems.

Lyle Brigle – Edon, Ohio