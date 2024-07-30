LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Time For A Change

Dear Editor:

I can’t believe someone who has been in Congress as long as Marcy Kaptur has could be so careless and silent about her own party’s presidential nominee.

Kaptur is failing to answer questions on Biden’s declining health, and I couldn’t be more furious. Even worse, she recently shoved a camera of someone who was asking her the most valid question in America right now: Is Joe Biden fit to serve as President?

This is not how I want my representative to act. This is not a trick question. It is clear to us that Joe Biden is not fit to serve, but Kaptur continues to hide from reality. Well, I’m done.

Northwest Ohio needs someone who will speak up for us and say something when our leaders are failing. Marcy Kaptur clearly isn’t that person, and that is why we must support Derek Merrin this fall.

Ron Beauregard

Fayette, Ohio