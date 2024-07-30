Bryan Kiwanis Learns About STEM Division At Northwest State

(PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

3D PRINTING … The guest speaker at the Bryan Kiwanis meeting on July 24,2024 was Colin Doolittle, a faculty member of Northwest State Community College in their STEM division (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Mr. Doolittle spoke about advances in 3D printing technology and brought examples of his student’s work products. He also discussed the various applications of 3D printing in such areas as manufacturing, medicine, architecture, custom art and design utilizing a wide range of materials. Materials can range from plastic and polymers as thermoplastic filaments to resins and even stem cells. Pictured left to right- Kiwanian and program host, Jim Bellamy and Colin Doolittle.