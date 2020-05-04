Letters To The Editor

WHAT MEMORIAL DAY MEANS TO ME

“We suffer for wanting success, we suffer for pursuing failure but mostly we suffer from not knowing the difference.” MSgt T Meyer, USAF, Ret.

“What does it cost?” he asked, looking over a beautiful hand crafted desk, circa 1830. “What’s the price?” she inquired, pouring over a yard sale find of a lifetime.

“How much are they asking?” the young couple wondered of the house they had just fallen in love with. Everything has a price. Nothing is really and truly free. The examples are everywhere. We get a car from Grandpa’s Will but we need insurance, gas, oil and all the other expenses to truly “enjoy” this free gift that Grandpa wanted us to have.

Memorial Day is that time when we ask ourselves, “What is the price of freedom?” When I travel this land, speak with my fellow citizens, enjoy the freedoms set forth in our Constitution, I am reminded of three things: (1) Freedom has a cost, (2) Freedom means suffering, and (3) Freedom will always demand sacrifice. How am I so sure of these things?

I only need to look at the crosses row on row at the Arlington National Cemetery. Or visit monuments like the Vietnam Wall, the United States Marine Corps War Memorial, and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Then there are the millions of local monuments scattered throughout our nation, dedicated to those from the local community who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

These are the dollar signs to the question, “What is the price of freedom?” This Memorial Day like those before, and those to come let us reflect not only on the conduct of those who clearly paid the cost but also on our conduct in ensuring their payment is not wasted nor was it in vain.

Tim Meyer-MSgt, USAF, Retired

LET MY PEOPLE GO

Throughout the history of our great nation, in numerous hot spots around the globe, the following discussion occurred.

OK troops we have two choices. Option #1 – We can take the offensive against our enemy. We WILL succeed and all of us will make it home. Some of us however, maybe a high percentage, will not be going home alive. Some of us will need to sacrifice everything we have right here on this hill to honor and to protect the America we all love. Making this ultimate sacrifice will assure the country we love will remain stable, remain free, remain the envy of the world.

Gee Sarge, this option does not seem to appealing, what is option #2?

Option two we can sit here on our hands, do nothing but protect ourselves best we can, but ultimately, we will either starve to death or succumb to the enemy. If our comrades in other battles do the same, all of us will lose everything we believe in. Freedom, family, our belief in God, prosperity, and everything else we have known to be common place as citizens of the greatest nation on earth.

Governor Dewine – Americans are not do nothings! We have never sat silent and let the enemy creep in, regardless of the consequences, regardless of the casualties. STAND DOWN is not in the American vocabulary. Americans are fast learners, disciplined to win, and survivors with confidence.

Untie our hands and believe in American principals that have succeeded for over two centuries. Trust your citizens to do the right thing. Believe in your citizens at least as much as they believe in their great country. This enemy (which is much more than just a virus) will be defeated only if you believe in your citizens enough to unleash the American spirit, American ingenuity, and the American way of life.

Governor with all due respect, you are not God and I am certainly not Moses, but please heed the biblical warning before it is too late and LET MY PEOPLE GO!

Mayor Ed Kidston

Pioneer Proud!