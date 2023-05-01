Liberty Center @ Bryan Baseball

Liberty Center 3 Bryan 1

BRYAN – Matthew Marlow singled twice and knocked in a pair of runs as the Tigers beat Bryan 3-1 to stay in contention for NWOAL title.

Carter Dominique had a strong outing on the mound in the loss for Bryan, going seven innings and surrendering three runs (1 earned) on five hits with ten strikeouts.

L. CENTER 020 000 1 – 3 5 0

BRYAN 000 100 0 – 1 4 3

Records: Liberty Center 10-5 (5-1 NWOAL), Bryan 6-9 (2-4 NWOAL)

WINNING PITCHER: Dickman (7 innings, 1 run, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks)

LOSING PITCHER: C. Dominique (7 innings, 3 runs, 1 earned, 5 hits, 10 strikeouts, 4 walks)

LEADING HITTERS: (Liberty Center) Marlow – 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Zeiter – 2 singles, RBI; (Bryan) – 4 singles

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.