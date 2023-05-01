Rotary Club Donates Towards Renovation Of Wauseon’s North Park

PARK IMPROVEMENTS … Wauseon Mayor Kathy Huner and Larry Zimmerman, of the Rotary Club, are excited to spruce up more of the city together. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)
By: Anna Wozniak
The third week of April saw the fruition of a plan brought into reality by hard work. The Rotary Club partnered with the City of Wauseon to equip North Park with a new playground.
The Rotary Club donated $72,000 towards the purchase of the equipment, which was through Playground Boss out of Dallas, Texas.
