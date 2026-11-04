Library Grant Puts Best Foot Forward For Young Readers

STORYWALK GRANT … Pictured during the check presentation, from left to right, are Bryan Area Foundation Grant Committee Members Mike Johnson and Betty Franks; Williams County Public Library Director Dylan Wagner; Bryan Area Foundation President/CEO Amy Miller; Bryan Area Foundation Grant Committee Chair Steve Voigt; and Bryan Area Foundation Grant Committee Member Cliff Oberlin.

The Williams County Public Library has received a $12,000 grant from the Bryan Area Foundation. In partnership with the City of Bryan, Ohio, Parks and Recreation Department, the library will use the money to install two StoryWalks: one at East End Park and one at Garver Park.

The StoryWalks will feature regularly updated children’s books along a walking path, allowing families to read together while enjoying the outdoors. They will also promote early literacy, physical activity and family engagement. The goal is to have both installed by next fall.

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