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Center Township Trustee Grube Resigns After Nearly 27 Years

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CENTER TOWNSHIP — Nearly 27 years of public service came to an emotional close Tuesday evening, Nov. 3, as longtime Center Township Trustee Matthew A. Grube resigned to become a Williams County commissioner, sharing a heartfelt farewell with colleagues and reflecting on the community he had served for nearly three decades.

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