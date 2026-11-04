Marcy Kaptur Declares Victory In Ohio’s 9th District Race

TOLEDO — U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur declared victory Nov. 4 in her race for re-election in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District, according to a news release from her campaign.

“I am deeply honored that the people of Northwest Ohio have placed their trust in me to represent them in the 120th Congress,” said Kaptur (OH-09). “Despite millions in outside spending and a map statehouse Republicans redrew three times to make this one of the toughest districts in our country, voters delivered us a clear victory last night. I return to the House more determined than ever to deliver for the people of Northwest Ohio — bringing home the investments our hardworking people and communities need and deserve, lowering costs for working families, rooting out corruption, and building an economy that rewards work, not just wealth. Here in Northwest Ohio, we make and grow what makes and grows America. As long as I have the privilege to serve in Congress, I will never stop fighting to ensure the hardworking people who power this nation have a voice in our future through the People’s House.”

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