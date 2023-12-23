LifeWise Academy Coming To Montpelier Elementary School

Montpelier, Ohio – LifeWise Academy in Montpelier, Ohio will be offering classes starting this winter to Montpelier Exempted Village School students.

Students will be transported from the Montpelier Elementary School to the Montpelier First Church of the Nazarene, where they will meet to receive Bible-based character education.

“Thanks to our supportive community, we will be able to offer LifeWise classes to Montpelier students,” said Ira Barrett, LifeWise Academy Montpelier Director.

“We look forward to seeing how this program will impact the lives of our students and the unity of Montpelier as a whole.”

“We’ve already seen our community come together to make this possible, and we’re confident that such collaboration will continue as the program grows.”

LifeWise lessons will be part of the school’s related arts time, and will be held five days a week. Students can enroll at lifewise.org/montpelieroh

Barrett continued, “I also want to thank everyone who has partnered with LifeWise Academy Montpelier. We would not be able to provide this program to students in our community without your generous support.”

The program helps to strengthen students’ character development and mental health and also benefits educators’ efforts to build strong students in their classrooms.

Students learn the Bible chronologically as part of the curriculum. Each lesson relates a Bible passage to a relevant character trait that the students are encouraged to practice in their families and communities.

LifeWise Academy comes alongside administrators and teachers as a supportive ally in the fight for better character development, mental health and academic achievement.

LifeWise Academy is based in Hilliard, Ohio and is a released time religious instruction program that provides Bible-based character education to public school students.

With parental permission, students are released from school during the day to attend classes that are off school property.

For additional information about LifeWise Academy, visit lifewise.org.