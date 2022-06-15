Lifewise Academy Director Visits Bryan Lions Club

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

On June 14th, the Bryan Lions Club welcomed Jack Brace, Program Director for Lifewise Academy, an organization that teaches the Bible to school students.

Brace noted they are bringing the program to Bryan Elementary School in August. Teachings will be held off school property at First Brethren Church on County Road C in Bryan.

To learn more follow Lifewise Academy on Facebook or visit their website at www.lifewiseacademy.org.

Shown in the photo are: Denver Henderson-Bryan Lions Club President, Jack Brace-Program Director of Lifewise Academy, and Bryan Lion Steve Brooks-Lions Club Program Chair.