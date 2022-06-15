Lifewise Academy Director Visits Bryan Lions Club

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 15, 2022

News Article Views: 261

On June 14th, the Bryan Lions Club welcomed Jack Brace, Program Director for Lifewise Academy, an organization that teaches the Bible to school students.

Brace noted they are bringing the program to Bryan Elementary School in August. Teachings will be held off school property at First Brethren Church on County Road C in Bryan.

To learn more follow Lifewise Academy on Facebook or visit their website  at www.lifewiseacademy.org.

Shown in the photo are: Denver Henderson-Bryan Lions Club President, Jack Brace-Program Director of Lifewise Academy, and Bryan Lion Steve Brooks-Lions Club Program Chair.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Lifewise Academy Director Visits Bryan Lions Club"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*