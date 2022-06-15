Stryker Community Days Committee Begins Planning 2022 Event

Facebook

(PRESS RELEASE)-On June 9, 2022, a meeting was held at the Stryker Depot to brainstorm and plan a community celebration for August 27, 2022 in Stryker.

The community was invited to bring their ideas and contact information to the meeting.

The day will kick-off with a parade scheduled for 11:00 AM (lineup at 10:00). The parade will feature Jeeps of any age. The parade in NOT limited to jeeps, as anyone is encouraged to participate.

All businesses, politicians, churches, clubs and individuals are welcome to enter. Pre-registration is not required, but an entry form can be found on the Stryker Area Heritage Council’s website at www.strykerahc.org, picked up at the Stryker Village Office, The Stryker Library or completed the day of the parade.

After the parade, the activities will move to Depot Street. The Museum at the Depot will be open for tours and other activities are being planned.

Other events in the planning stage are food vendors, a craft show, games for kids and adults along with musical entertainment.

Many options were discussed and those present were asked to make contact with individuals, churches, vendors etc. and report back at the next meeting with confirmed plans. We will publish details of the events at that time.

Although we are getting a late start, we are excited about the plans so far. The next meeting of this committee will be on June 27th at 7:00 PM at the Depot in Stryker.

If you cannot attend but would like to help or participate in any way, please contact a member of the Stryker Area Heritage Council at info@strykerahc.org or call 419-630-3803.